Zeta Continues To Strengthen, Target Northern Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Zeta moving the northwest Caribbean is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday.

Zeta is forecast to move into a favorable environment for strengthening on Monday and will likely increase to a hurricane before approaching the Yucatan Peninsula Monday evening. Zeta will speed up once it enters the southern Gulf of Mexico early on Tuesday. While Zeta will most likely be a tropical storm at landfall, a storm near hurricane strength cannot be ruled out.

There still remains a lot of uncertainty in the eventual track.

Impacts will likely occur well to the east of landfall. Impacts are expected to begin as early as late Tuesday night and last through Thursday morning with the bulk of the impacts on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Local threats in Northwest Florida include dangerous surf, storm surge, strong winds, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes.

The earliest reasonable time of arrival of tropical storm force winds is Wednesday morning along the coast and Wednesday afternoon further inland. Storm surge/coastal flooding may begin as early as Wednesday morning with the greatest potential on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“We’re treating this storm as if it’s going to be making landfall here so now is the ideal time to make sure your emergency kits and plans are in place,” Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said. “We’re encouraging everyone to make their preparations now because the first 72 hours are on you after a hurricane makes landfall for food, water, medications, etc. Even if this turns out to be a non-event, we want to make sure everyone is prepared.

The latest information on Zeta is in the graphics on this page.