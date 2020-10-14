Manufacturing And Skilled Trades Virtual Job Fair Is Next Week

CareerSource Escarosa along with its community partners will host the 2020 Manufacturing & Skilled Trades Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, October 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This no-cost event is open to the public. Job-seekers will have the opportunity to network with over 30 employers seeking individuals to fill their open positions.

Employers will be recruiting for positions in manufacturing, production, construction, and skilled trades.

Job seekers will need to be registered on EmployFlorida, have a current resume, and register by clicking or tapping here prior to the event.

Those in need of computer access or assistance may visit a CareerSource Escarosa Job Center:

Escambia County: 6913 N. 9th Ave. Pensacola (850-607-8748)

Santa Rosa County: 5725 US-90 Milton (850-983-5325)

Employers wishing to participate will need to register here.