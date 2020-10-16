Friday Night Football Schedule
October 16, 2020
Here is tonight’s North Escambia area football schedule:
FLORIDA
- Escambia at Tate
- South Walton at Northview
- Jay at Freeport
- Washington at Pine Forest
- West Florida at Choctaw
- Catholic at Pensacola High
- Milton at Crestview
- Gulf Breeze at Mosley
ALABAMA
- Escambia County (Atmore) at W.S. Neal
- Flomaton at Hillcrest (Evergreen)
- Escambia Academy (OFF)
- T.R. Miller (OFF)

