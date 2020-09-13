These Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Delay Hotspots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Sept. 13:

Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).



· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers may encounter the following for the week of Sunday, Sept. 13: · U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road 184) to Atmore Highway (State Road (S.R.) 97)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. · Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road

(S.R. 295) – Construction activities continue. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Motorists traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and pavement operations. Broad Street will be closed west of U.S. 29 to the railroad tracks from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 through Monday, Sept. 21 for road reconstruction. Broad Street between Untreiner Avenue and U.S. 29 will be open to local traffic only. All other traffic will be directed to Untreiner Avenue and Detroit Boulevard.







Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Sept. 13: Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

· S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Clear Creek to S.R. 4- Neal Kennington Road will be closed Friday, Sept. 11 to remove a pipe & perform turnout construction. Message boards are in place to notify the public of the temporary road closure. Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane closures along the 14-mile corridor through fall 2020 as crews perform paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.