Spring Into Reading: Kingsfield Elementary Hosts Literacy Celebration (Gallery)

Kingsfield Elementary recently held its Spring Into Reading Literacy night.

It was a fun evening celebrating reading and creativity. Families enjoyed a spud book character contest, a lively recorder music program, a Reader’s Theatre with Tate Drama Club, and exciting reading games for all ages.

For more photos, click here.

Organizers said it was a great time for families to come together, share stories, and spark a love of reading this spring.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.