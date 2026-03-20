Century Correctional Inmate Assaulted Multiple Staff Members, FDC Says

A Century Correctional Institution inmate assaulted multiple staff members recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Jeremy Lockhart, 47, assaulted multiple staff members by striking and spitting on them, causing injuries, according to the FDC.

Since 2022, Lockhart has been serving a 6-year sentence out of Palm Beach County for charges including felony fleeing and eluding and drug possession.