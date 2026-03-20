Big Warmup Will Continue Through The Weekend

Expect a beautiful stretch of spring weather with wall-to-wall sunshine and a steady warming trend through the weekend. Highs will climb from the upper 70s on Friday into the mid-80s by early next week, with clear, cool nights remaining consistent.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.