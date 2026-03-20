Tate High Senior James Treick Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

Tate High School senior James Treick has been named a 2026 National Merit Scholarship Finalist, one of the most prestigious academic honors awarded to high school students in the United States. The recognition places Treick among an elite group of students nationwide who have demonstrated exceptional academic ability, leadership, and commitment to their communities.

Treick has earned an impressive 5.15 weighted GPA at Tate. In addition to his coursework at Tate, he has been dual enrolled at Pensacola State College, where he has maintained a 4.0 GPA and has received President’s List recognition for his outstanding academic performance.

Beyond the classroom, Treick has demonstrated a strong commitment to mentoring and leadership in STEM education. For nearly three years, he has worked at Code Ninjas, where he mentors students, teaches coding to kindergarten through ninth grade students, and coaches teams in robotics design and programming. His work helps inspire younger students to explore technology, engineering, and problem-solving.

At Tate, Treick is actively involved in several academic and service organizations. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Beta Club. He has also contributed to Tate’s athletic community as a member of the tennis team, where he demonstrated leadership by serving as team captain during his sophomore year. In addition, Treick has dedicated time to serving others as a missions volunteer, reflecting his commitment to giving back to the community.

“James has distinguished himself through both his academic accomplishments and the way he invests in others,” said Principal Laura Touchstone. “Whether he is excelling in the classroom, mentoring younger students, or leading among his peers, he consistently represents Tate High School with excellence. Being named a National Merit Finalist is an incredible accomplishment, and it reflects the dedication he has shown throughout his high school career. We are incredibly proud of him and excited to see the impact he will continue to make in the future.”

The National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes students across the country for exceptional academic performance and potential. Finalists represent the highest-achieving students in the nation. National Merit Scholarships will be awarded later this year.