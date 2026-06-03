Lower Humidity, High In The Upper 70s

The North Escambia area will see a transition over the next couple of days as early mid-week cloud cover and slight stray shower chances clear out for a beautiful, mostly sunny Thursday. However, humidity and moisture will gradually return late Friday, kicking off a daily pattern of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms starting Saturday and continuing well into next week, with daytime highs steadily climbing from the upper 70s into the high 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 10am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.