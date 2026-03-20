Missing Endangered Man Last Seen Months Ago In Cottage Hill

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man last seen months ago in Cottage Hill.

Corey Shane McBride, 39, last made contact with his family on January 1, 2026, according to the ECSO. He was last seen near the 1000 block of Wendy Drive, a private road off Parker Road.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.