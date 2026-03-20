Cat Country 98.7 Named ACM Station Of The Year For Sixth Time

For the sixth time, Cat Country 98.7 has won the 2026 ACM Radio Station of the Year Award from the Academy of Country Music (ACM). The announcement was made in Nashville by the Academy of Country Music at the annual Country Radio Seminar.

The winners of the 61st Annual ACM Awards will be honored at the Academy of Country Music Awards show on May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Our Cat Country 98.7 team’s dedication to our communities has always been our main priority, and it’s deeply satisfying when that commitment is recognized. To receive the ACM Station of the Year for these efforts is humbling and energizing for everyone here,” said Mary Hoxeng, general manager and owner of WYCT, Cat Country 98.7. “We are equally thrilled for our listener family; we all share this honor.”

Cat Country 98.7 was previously named the ACM Radio Station of the Year in 2005, 2008, 2010, 2019, and 2022.

Pictured: Brent Lane, morning host and program director of Cat Country 98.7 receiving the ACM award from country artist Parker McCollum in Nashville this week. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.