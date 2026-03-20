Firefighters, Forest Service Battle 10-Acre Fire In Davisville

March 20, 2026

Firefighters and the Florida Forest Service spent hours battling a large brush fire in Davisville on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. at Highway 97 and Greenland Road. According to Joe Zwierzchowski, Florida Forest Service spokesman, the fire reached about 10 acres in size.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to residences in the area.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The Walnut Hill, Century, Molino, and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, the Atmore Fire Department, and the Nokomis Fire Department were dispatched to the fire, in addition to the Florida Forest Service.

Pictured: A wildfire burns along Highway 97 in Davisville on Thursday afternoon before the first firefighters arrive on scene. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 