Highway 29 To Be Temporarily Reduced To One Lane In Each Direction At Highway 97

Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 29 is set to be shifted to a single lane in each direction at Highway 97 on Sunday evening.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said that the temporary shift is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday. During this time, both northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 29 will be reduced to a single lane at the intersection to accommodate necessary drainage improvements.

The work is a key component of a larger $14 million resurfacing and improvement project. The initiative covers approximately 22 miles of Highway 97, stretching from the Highway 29 intersection all the way to the Alabama state line at Atmore, Alabama.

The 22-mile project will include milling and resurfacing the roadway, updated signs and pavement markings, and drainage improvements. Many of the stormwater drainage improvements will be made at the Highway 29 intersection to alleviate historic flooding by installing an additional box culvert across the southern leg of the intersection and two additional cross drains on the northern leg of the intersection.

This overall project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.