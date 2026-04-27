Escambia County EMS Passes State Inspection

Escambia County Emergency Medical Services has passed its state inspection from the Florida Department of Health, with FDOH inspectors finding EMS vehicles and service records to be “outstanding.”

The site visit and inspection, which noted no deficiencies or discrepancies with Escambia County EMS, was conducted by the FDOH Bureau of Emergency Medical Oversight earlier this month at Escambia County Public Safety.

Escambia County EMS met all inspection criteria, with the inspection covering numerous categories including:

Employee training records and certifications

Vehicle records and registrations

Compliance with controlled substance medication storage, how medications are distributed for use by EMS and tracking of medication administration by EMS

How EMS orders, stocks, distributes, and replaces medical equipment and supplies

Random ambulances were selected for complete inventory inspection in compliance with state requirements

Patient care records and storage of records

Quality assurance and quality improvement measures with patient care and patient care reports

Training and in-service records for all EMS employees

Compliance with state requirements for medical direction

The representative from FDOH gave EMS glowing reviews following the inspection, noting that it was “truly a joy to see more of Escambia County EMS and speak with your team members” and that they are “proud to have you serving the local community.”

“This successful inspection is a testament to our dedicated team at all levels of Escambia County EMS, who work diligently every day to ensure we are providing top-tier care and service to every patient we serve,” Escambia County EMS Chief Chris Watts said. “I’m very proud of our employees and leadership team for their hard work and dedication, and we look forward to continuing to accomplish great things at Escambia County EMS.”

I’m incredibly proud of our EMS team for continuing to serve the citizens of Escambia County with professionalism every day,” Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said. “Their dedication helps us maintain the highest level of service to our community, setting the gold standard for excellence in EMS service.”

File photo.