Escambia Registered Sex Offender Pleads Guilty To Federal Child Obscenity Charge

An Escambia County registered sex offender has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession of obscene materials involving minors.

Jordan Tyler Quinones, 30, entered the plea in federal court in Pensacola.

According to court documents, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted routine checks on Quinones as a registered sex offender in late 2025.

When suspicious materials were associated with the defendant, law enforcement followed up with an interview of Quinones, which led to obtaining a search warrant of his cellular telephone. Law enforcement located images that depicted obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children and Quinones was maintaining them in an online account.

Prosecutors said the images were cartoon or computer generated files, which depicted sexual abuse, sadomasochistic abuse, and bestiality involving minors. Quinones remains detained in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending sentencing.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our state law enforcement partners in closely monitoring this sex offender, they were able to detect his continued criminal sexual deviance and help bring him to justice. Keeping our kids safe from sexual predators like this defendant remains one of my office’s top priorities, and we will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases,” said U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin of the Northern District of Florida.

Quinones faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years imprisonment, and up to 20 years imprisonment when he is sentenced on July 14.

The case was jointly investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations.