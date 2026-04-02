Two 19-Year-Olds Killed In Rural Santa Rosa County Wreck

A two-vehicle crash late Friday night in rural Santa Rosa County claimed the life of two 19-year-olds.

The double fatal crash occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of American Farms Road and Cornfield Way. The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck with six occupants was traveling east on Cornfield Way when it collided with an SUV driven by a 57-year-old Milton woman.

The pickup truck overturned, ejecting a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female; both were declared dead at the scene. A 19-year-old female passenger was critically injured, while the 20-year-old male driver and two other passengers, ages 18 and 19, were seriously injured. All were from Milton.

The SUV driver sustained minor injuries.

The FHP Traffic Homicide unit is conducting a comprehensive investigation.

File photo.