Forest Service Celebrates National Arbor Day With Tree Giveaway In Century (With Gallery)

The Florida Forest Service held a tree giveaway last Friday morning to celebrate National Arbor Day in cooperation with the Town of Century.

A line formed nearly an hour before the 9 a.m. start time at the community center on West Highway 4.

Over 125 tree were available — mayhaw, redbud, sycamore, and sweetbay in one gallon containers — with a limit if two trees per person. Most of the trees were gone in under 15 minutes, with mayhaw and redbud going first.

For a photo gallery, click to enlarge.

Forest Service personnel were on hand to share helpful planting information for the free trees, or to answer other tree-related questions.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.