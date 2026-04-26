EREC Holds 87th Annual Meeting (With Photo Gallery)

Escambia River Electric Cooperative members held their 87th annual meeting on Saturday at Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill. Dozens of door prizes were awarded, most of them electric, and member Betty Davis won the grand prize of a $500 credit on her electric bill.

Members met in a business session after voting on trustees. Incumbent Brian Davis retained his seat as an Escambia County trustee, defeating challenger Heath Bryan 246-149. An amendment to the cooperative bylaws was approved 292-92.

Guest speaker was Damon Morgan, COO of Powersouth. He is a 1978 graduate of the former Ernest Ward High School in Walnut Hill.

For more photos, click here.

Savannah Hudson from Northview High School and Brea Lyle from Jay High School were recognized as winners of four-year Herman D. Johnson Scholarships; and Tyler Carach from Northview High School and Nicholas Baxley from Jay High School were recognized as recipients of EREC Trade/Votech Scholarships.

EREC was formed in 1939 with 88 members in their first month. The cooperative now serves about 13,409 members in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with 1,823 miles of energized line and has 1,629 water meters in Escambia County.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.