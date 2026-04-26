Northview High, Beulah Middle FFA Programs Named State Agriculture Advocacy Award Finalists

April 26, 2026

The FFA programs at Northview High School and Beulah Middle School are among five in the state to be selected as 2026 Chapter Agriculture Advocacy Award finalists.

Formerly the Food for America program, the program is designed to encourage FFA members to participate in agricultural literacy and awareness projects on the local level. The overall chapter winner will be awarded on stage this June during the 98th Florida FFA State Convention at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

For a photo gallery from the 2026 Northview event, click here.

NorthEscambia.com and submitted photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 