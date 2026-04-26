Wahoos Win Extra-Inning Thriller in Montgomery

Brendan Jones led the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to their first extra-inning win of the season on Saturday night, driving in a pair of crucial runs in a 3-1, 10-inning victory over the Montgomery Biscuits.

Jones opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run, and delivered the eventual game-winning hit with an RBI single to lead off the top of the 10th inning.

In between, the Blue Wahoos and Biscuits played a crisp, competitive pitchers’ duel. Karson Milbrandt became the first Pensacola pitcher this season to complete 6.0 innings, allowing just a run on two hits while striking out six, and Montgomery’s Garrett Edwards completed 7.0 innings by retiring 16 men in a row after a second-inning Cristian Hernández double.

The Biscuits tied the game 1-1 on a fifth-inning solo homer from Xavier Isaac, his third of the series. As the Blue Wahoos turned the game over to the bullpen, Justin King and Logan Whitaker (W, 2-0) kept the game tied to force extras.

In the 10th, Jones greeted Biscuits reliever Alexander Alberto (L, 0-1) with a quick RBI single to bring home placed runner Fenwick Trimble for a 2-1 Blue Wahoos lead. Dillon Lewis followed with an opposite-field RBI triple off the top of the right field wall for added insurance.

Whitaker returned for the bottom of the 10th and retired the Biscuits in order to preserve the 3-1 win.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Biscuits on Sunday.

written by Erik Bremer