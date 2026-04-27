Cantonment Man Charged With Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon, Child Abuse

April 27, 2026

A Cantonment man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly threatening a woman and forcing her vehicle off the road with a child inside.

Colton David Gideons, 27, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse without great bodily harm, and misdemeanor assault. All charges are classified as domestic violence.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance on Canal A Way in Perdido Key. Gideons lunged at a woman with a closed fist at a residence in Cantonment, stopping just inches from her face while making verbal threat, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report states, before following her to Perdido Key.

As the woman attempted to leave the residence in a truck, Gideons allegedly followed her aggressively in his own brown Dodge Ram truck. According to the arrest report, Gideons accelerated past her, swerved into her path, and slammed on his brakes. This maneuver caused the woman to lose control and spin her vehicle around in the roadway with a child in the vehicle.

The victim recorded the pursuit on her phone, which deputies said showed Gideons’ truck passing her very closely and causing her to spin out.

An online report was filed with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) because a child was present during the incident.

Gideons was released from the Escambia County Jail late last week on a $35,000 bond.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 