FCA Game Changer Awards Presented To Local Athletes

This week, the Northwest Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes presented their “Game Changer” awards to local high school athletes.

The awards honored their participation in flag football, lacrosse, and tennis. The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.

Lacrosse:

Abigayle Keever- Tate

Ashley Saiter- Gulf Breeze

Graham Pennington- Gulf Breeze

Maisy Archangel- Milton

Gavin Archangel- Milton

Gretchen Lamar- Pensacola

Ella Adams- Pensacola Catholic

Dade Cutter- Pensacola Catholic

Tennis:

Manera Lampe- Escambia

Christian Villarreal- Escambia

Lilly Dye- Milton

Winston Ward- Milton

Zella Trahan- Pensacola

Cash Schweigert- Pensacola

Mayan Chavan- Pensacola Catholic

Gavin Tubban- Pensacola Catholic

Syndey Grace Hudspeth- Washington

Linxi Niedbala- West Florida HS

Jack Cavnar- West Florida HS

Girls Flag Football:

Makenzie Levins- Northview

Rivers Gurney- Gulf Breeze

Aurianna Luckett- Pine Forest

Dani Slattery- Washington

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.