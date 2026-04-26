FCA Game Changer Awards Presented To Local Athletes

April 26, 2026

This week, the Northwest Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes presented their “Game Changer” awards to local high school athletes.

The awards honored their participation in flag football, lacrosse, and tennis. The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.

Lacrosse:

  • Abigayle Keever- Tate
  • Ashley Saiter- Gulf Breeze
  • Graham Pennington- Gulf Breeze
  • Maisy Archangel- Milton
  • Gavin Archangel- Milton
  • Gretchen Lamar- Pensacola
  • Ella Adams- Pensacola Catholic
  • Dade Cutter- Pensacola Catholic

Tennis:

  • Manera Lampe- Escambia
  • Christian Villarreal- Escambia
  • Lilly Dye-  Milton
  • Winston Ward- Milton
  • Zella Trahan- Pensacola
  • Cash Schweigert- Pensacola
  • Mayan Chavan- Pensacola Catholic
  • Gavin Tubban- Pensacola Catholic
  • Syndey Grace Hudspeth- Washington
  • Linxi Niedbala- West Florida HS
  • Jack Cavnar- West Florida HS

Girls Flag Football:

  • Makenzie Levins- Northview
  • Rivers Gurney- Gulf Breeze
  • Aurianna Luckett- Pine Forest
  • Dani Slattery- Washington

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 