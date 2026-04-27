Sunny, Upper 80s To Start The Week

The week ahead for the North Escambia area features a warm, sunny start that gradually gives way to increasing rain chances by midweek. Temperatures will hover in the upper 80s through Wednesday before a series of disturbances brings a more consistent chance for showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday night. By next weekend, a cooling trend will take hold, bringing daytime highs back down into the low 70s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1:00 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.