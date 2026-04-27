AAA: Florida Gas Prices Decline Slightly As Market Pressures Linger

Despite a small 3-cent uptick, Florida gas prices declined most of last week. Sunday’s state average of $3.95 per gallon is seven cents lower than a week ago, seven cents higher than last month, and 88 cents lower than last year, according to AAA.

“Florida gas prices have seesawed week to week, after peaking earlier this month,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “They may move higher again soon, following increases in both oil and wholesale gasoline prices.”

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.69, which is down seven cents from last week, up three cents from a month ago, and 78 cents higher than a year ago.

Sunday night, a low of $3.62 was available in North Escambia at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

File photo.