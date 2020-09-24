Showers, Possibly A Thunderstorm For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.