Showers, Possibly A Thunderstorm For Thursday
September 24, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
