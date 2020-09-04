Alabama To Build Three Mega Prisons, One Near Atmore; Will Create 2,800 Local Construction Jobs

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced plans to build to three new mega-prisons in Alabama, and one of those will be near Atmore.

The Atmore site is proposed near Bell Fork Road — which runs between Highway 21 north of Atmore and Robinsonville Road. But the statement “near Bell Fork Road” does not rule out that it could be located on Highway 21, and local officials have said it will be located off Highway 21 near the RiverCane development. We reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) in an attempt to pinpoint a more exact location.

“The ADOC intends to enter into confidential negotiations with CoreCivic to build Facility Three with a proposed site near Bell Fork Road in Escambia County,” Samantha Rose, public information specialist for the ADOC, told NorthEscambia.com. “As the procurement process has now entered into a confidential negotiation period to ensure and secure the best possible value for the State, we cannot disclose additional details regarding the proposed site in Escambia County at this time.”

The ADOC anticipates construction to begin in early 2021, and they said that will mean about 2,800 construction jobs in Escambia County. Two other mega-prisons will be built in Alabama in Bibb County and Elmore County.

Some of the current prisons in the state will be closed as inmates are moved to other facilities. That announcement will come at a later date.

The prisons will be built by private companies and leased back to the state, which will operate them.

Pictured: Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. NorthEscambia.com file photo.