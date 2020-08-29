Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Pictured: Storms roll across the Molino area, as seen from near Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.