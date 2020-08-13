Is Your Student Enrolled in Escambia County Remote Learning? The ECSD Want To Hear From You About Lunch

When school begins on August 24 in Escambia, parents of children that enrolled in remote learning can pick up a school lunch. The Escambia County School District needs input now from those parents to decide how the program will work.

To help the ECSD Food Service Department plan how many meals to prepare, they need to know how many families plan to utilize this resource. In order to designate pick-up locations, they would also like to know learn from parents which school locations would be the most convenient.

Parents with students who have pictured distance learning are asked to go into their Focus Parent Portal Account by Monday, August 17 and complete a meal pick up form for each students. The feedback received will help the Food Service Department determine the final distribution sites based on need.

Here’s some information to help parents make their decision:

Meal pick up is only for students enrolled in the Escambia County School District.

Breakfast and lunch food items will be distributed together in the same visit.

Pick-up times vary based on school sites: Tentative times are: elementary school sites will be open 6:30 – 7:00 a.m., middle school sites will be open 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. and high school sites will be open 7:00 – 7:30 a.m.

Meals do not have to be picked up from the school the student is enrolled in.

Parents can pick up for all students at one location.

All schools with the exception of Ransom Middle School and West Florida High School (they do not have breakfast programs) are on the list with the pick-up time next to it.

A final plan with school sites and the hours for pick-up will be available around August 21 and will be published here on NorthEscambia.com.

Students that are attending traditional brick and mortar school this fall will receive lunch as usual at school, with students at 44 schools receiving free lunches without any application needed. Click or tap here for a list.

Meals are not provided for students that chose the Florida virtual school option.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.