All Students At 44 Escambia Schools Will Receive Free Lunch, Breakfast This Year
July 23, 2020
Breakfast and lunch will be free for all students, regardless of income, during the upcoming school year at 44 schools in Escambia County.
The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program means that parents of the students at these schools are not required to submit an application for the Free and Reduced Meal program at that school. However, siblings attending schools not on the CEP list will need to apply for eligibility.
The free meal schools are selected based upon income levels.
This program has been in place since 2015 in Escambia County and is not related to the current pandemic.
Participating schools are:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Bellview
- Bratt
- Brentwood
- Byrneville
- C.A. Weis
- Ensley
- Ferry Pass
- Global Learning Academy
- Holm
- Jim Allen
- Lincoln Park
- Lipscomb
- Longleaf
- McArthur
- Molino Park
- Montclair
- Myrtle Grove
- Navy Point
- Oakcrest
- Pine Meadow
- Pleasant Grove
- Scenic Heights
- O.J. Semmes
- Sherwood
- Warrington
- West Pensacola
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Bellview
- Beulah
- Ernest Ward
- Ferry Pass
- Jim Bailey
- Warrington
- Workman
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Escambia
- Northview
- Pensacola
- Pine Forest
- Washington
OTHER SCHOOLS AND CENTERS
- Camelot
- Capstone
- Escambia Westgate Center
- Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy
- Lakeview Center
- Success Academy
NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.
