All Students At 44 Escambia Schools Will Receive Free Lunch, Breakfast This Year

July 23, 2020

Breakfast and lunch will be free for all students, regardless of income, during the upcoming school year at 44 schools in Escambia County.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program means that parents of the students at these schools are not required to submit an application for the Free and Reduced Meal program at that school. However, siblings attending schools not on the CEP list will need to apply for eligibility.

The free meal schools are selected based upon income levels.

This program has been in place since 2015 in Escambia County and is not related to the current pandemic.

Participating schools are:

ELEMENTARY  SCHOOLS

  1. Bellview
  2. Bratt
  3. Brentwood
  4. Byrneville
  5. C.A. Weis
  6. Ensley
  7. Ferry Pass
  8. Global Learning Academy
  9. Holm
  10. Jim Allen
  11. Lincoln Park
  12. Lipscomb
  13. Longleaf
  14. McArthur
  15. Molino Park
  16. Montclair
  17. Myrtle Grove
  18. Navy Point
  19. Oakcrest
  20. Pine Meadow
  21. Pleasant Grove
  22. Scenic Heights
  23. O.J. Semmes
  24. Sherwood
  25. Warrington
  26. West Pensacola

MIDDLE  SCHOOLS

  1. Bellview
  2. Beulah
  3. Ernest Ward
  4. Ferry Pass
  5. Jim Bailey
  6. Warrington
  7. Workman

HIGH  SCHOOLS

  1. Escambia
  2. Northview
  3. Pensacola
  4. Pine Forest
  5. Washington

OTHER SCHOOLS AND CENTERS

  1. Camelot
  2. Capstone
  3. Escambia Westgate Center
  4. Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy
  5. Lakeview Center
  6. Success Academy

