All Students At 44 Escambia Schools Will Receive Free Lunch, Breakfast This Year

Breakfast and lunch will be free for all students, regardless of income, during the upcoming school year at 44 schools in Escambia County.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program means that parents of the students at these schools are not required to submit an application for the Free and Reduced Meal program at that school. However, siblings attending schools not on the CEP list will need to apply for eligibility.

The free meal schools are selected based upon income levels.

This program has been in place since 2015 in Escambia County and is not related to the current pandemic.

Participating schools are:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Bellview Bratt Brentwood Byrneville C.A. Weis Ensley Ferry Pass Global Learning Academy Holm Jim Allen Lincoln Park Lipscomb Longleaf McArthur Molino Park Montclair Myrtle Grove Navy Point Oakcrest Pine Meadow Pleasant Grove Scenic Heights O.J. Semmes Sherwood Warrington West Pensacola

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Bellview Beulah Ernest Ward Ferry Pass Jim Bailey Warrington Workman

HIGH SCHOOLS

Escambia Northview Pensacola Pine Forest Washington

OTHER SCHOOLS AND CENTERS

Camelot Capstone Escambia Westgate Center Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy Lakeview Center Success Academy

