Is Your Child Enrolled In Remote Learning? Here’s How To Get Free Breakfast And Lunch For Them

Escambia County students enrolled in distance learning can receive meals through curbside service each school morning.

Families may pick up one breakfast and lunch per student each day school is in session at any location of their choice, regardless of the student’s assigned school. The meals for distance learners are designed to be carried away and consumed off campus (cafeteria/dining rooms remain closed for distance learners). Food items should be consumed when received or quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time.

Distribution sites and times are listed below.

When parents arrive to pick up meals they will be asked for their students’ names and school ID numbers. Families with students that pay full or reduced price for meals, should put money on their student’s account online at myschoolbucks.com to cover the cost of the breakfast and lunch.

From 6:15 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. meals may be picked up at:

Jim Allen Elementary School, 1051 Hwy. 95A North

Kingsfield Elementary School, 900 West Kingsfield Rd.

From 6:30 – 7:00 a.m. meals may be picked up at:

Bellview Elementary School, 4425 Bellview Ave.

Bratt Elementary School, 5721 North Hwy. 99

Brentwood Elementary School, 4820 N. Palafox St. (Hwy 29)

Ensley Elementary School, 501 E. Johnson Ave.

Ferry Pass Elementary School, 8310 N. Davis Hwy.

Global Learning Academy, 100 North P St..

Lipscomb Elementary School, 10200 Ashton Brosnaham Road

L.D. McArthur Elementary School, 330 East Ten Mile Rd.,

Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97

Montclair Elementary School, 820 Massachusetts Ave.

Myrtle Grove Elementary School, 6115 Lillian Hwy.

Navy Point Elementary School, 1321 Patton Dr.

Oakcrest Elementary School, 1820 N. Hollywood Blvd.

Pleasant Grove Elementary School, 3000 Owen Bell Lane,

Scenic Heights Elementary School, 3801 Cherry Laurel Dr

O.J. Semmes Elementary School, 1250 E. Texar Dr.

Sherwood Elementary School, 501 Cherokee Trail

Warrington Elementary School, 220 N. Navy Blvd.

C.A. Weis Elementary School, 2701 North Q St.

West Pensacola Elementary School, 801 North 49th Ave.

From 6:45 – 7:30 a.m. meals may be picked up at:

Escambia High School, 1310 N. 65th Ave.

Pensacola High School, 500 W. Maxwell Street

Pine Forest High School, 2500 Longleaf Dr.

Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Pkwy.

From 7:00 – 7:30 a.m. meals may be picked up at:

Northview High School, 4100 West Highway 4

From 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. meals may be picked up at:

Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Rd.

Bellview Middle School, 6201 Mobile Hwy.

Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Rd.

Ferry Pass Middle School, 8355 Yancey Ave.

Warrington Middle School, 459 South Old Corry Field Rd.

Workman Middle School, 6299 Lanier Dr.

From 7:30– 8:00 a.m. meals may be picked up at:

Ernest Ward Middle School, 7650 Hwy. 97

NorthEscambia.com file photo.