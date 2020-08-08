Here’s How To Save During Florida’s 2020 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday
August 8, 2020
The 2020 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is underway in Florida. During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including:
- Most school supplies selling for $15 or less per item
- Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item
- The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
For the complete, detailed list click or tap here. The sales tax holiday does not apply to:
- Any item of clothing selling for more than $60
- Any school supply item selling for more than $15
- Books that are not otherwise exempt
- Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes
- Rentals or leases of any eligible items
- Repairs or alterations of any eligible items
- Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.
