Here’s How To Save During Florida’s 2020 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

The 2020 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is underway in Florida. During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including:

Most school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item

The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

For the complete, detailed list click or tap here. The sales tax holiday does not apply to: