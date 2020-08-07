Escambia, Santa Rosa Record Six Additional COVID-19 Deaths

There were six new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were females age 59, 74 and 93, and a 69-year old male. One was a long-term care facility resident. The Santa Rosa deaths were a 72-year old female and an 83-year old male.

Escambia County cases increased 242 to 8,757. An additional 91 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,791.

Of the 1,158 tests results returned on Thursday in Escambia County, 19.9% were positive, and 15.6% were positive from 524 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 11.8%.

There were 200 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Friday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 115 deaths in Escambia County, 64 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 36 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and seven in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 518,075 cases including 512,421 Florida residents. There have been 29,730 hospitalizations* and 7,927 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 8,757 (+242 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 881

Pensacola —6,665 (+107)

Cantonment — 637 (+19)

Century — 223 (+110 — mostly CCI inmates)

Molino— 101 (+4)

McDavid — 42 (+2)

Bellview — 10

Walnut Hill — 13 (+3)

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 197 (-5)

Deaths — 115 (+4)

Male — 3,370

Female — 4,136

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,791 (+91 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 25

Milton — 2,129 (+62)

Gulf Breeze — 552 (+7)

Navarre — 449 (+11)

Pace — 279 (+8)

Jay — 95 (-1)

Bagdad — 8

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 180*

Deaths — 36 (+2)

Male — 2,131

Female — 1,527

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 518,075

Florida residents — 512,421

Deaths — 7,927

Hospitalizations — 29,730*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.