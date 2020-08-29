Saturday Report: Two New COVID-19 Deaths In Escambia, 55 Additional Cases

There were 55 new COVID-19 positives and two new deaths reported in Escambia County on Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The deaths in Escambia County were females ages 78 and 88. One was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased by 55 to 11,211. An additional 42 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,634.

Of the 993 tests results returned on Thursday in Escambia County, 4.4% were positive, and 14% were positive from 263 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 8.2%.

There were 132 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Saturday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 186 deaths in Escambia County, 89 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 55 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 10 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 619,003 cases including 612,206 Florida residents. There have been 38,314 hospitalizations* and 11,105 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,121 (+55)

Non-Florida residents — 1,003

Pensacola —8,122 (+34)

Century — 909 (+1)

—-including 763 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 780 (+11)

Molino— 128

McDavid — 63

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 6

Current hospitalizations: 132 (-14)

Deaths — 186 (+2)

Male — 4,900

Female — 5,123

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,634 (+42)

Non-Florida residents — 42

Milton — 2,521 (+15)

Gulf Breeze — 671 (+9)

Navarre — 569 (+8)

Pace — 355 (+1)

Jay — 129 (+1)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 263*

Deaths — 55

Male — 2,584

Female — 2,001

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 619,003

Florida residents — 612,206

Deaths — 11,105

Hospitalizations — 38,314*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.