Two New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Escambia County’s death was an 89-year old male, and the Santa Rosa County fatality was an 85-year old male. Neither were long-term care facility residents.

Escambia County cases increased 228 to 6,302. An additional 72 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 2,090.

Of the 1,336 tests results returned on Tuesday in Escambia County, 13.6% were positive and 11.3% were positive from 583 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.6%.

There were 230 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Wednesday, according to data from the three local hospitals. That is down from 244 on Tuesday.

Of the 63 deaths in Escambia County, 44 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 18 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and two in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 379,619 cases including 374,920 Florida residents. There have been 22,243 hospitalizations* and 5,345 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 6,302 (+228 Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 733

Pensacola — 4,891 (+184)

Cantonment — 441 (+18)

Molino— 68 (+2)

Century — 47 (+1)

McDavid — 31 (+2)

Bellview — 9

Walnut Hill — 8

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 4

Current hospitalizations: 230 (-14)

Deaths — 63 (+1)

Male — 2,434

Female — 2,984

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 2,090 (+72 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 15

Milton — 879 (+30)

Gulf Breeze — 412 (+32)

Navarre — 333 (+8)

Pace — 192 (+1)

Jay — 73 (+4)

Bagdad — 3

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 121*

Deaths — 18 (+1)

Male — 998

Female — 1,042

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 36

Florida cases:

Total cases — 376,619

Florida residents — 374,920

Deaths — 5,345

Hospitalizations — 22,243*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.