Tuesday Report: Escambia COVID-19 Cases Up By 148, Santa Rosa Up 33

Escambia County had an increase of 148 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased to 4,483 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 33 to 1,402.

Of the 862 test results returned on Monday, 13.9% were positive in Escambia County and 13.7% were positive from 208 tests in Santa Rosa County.

As of Tuesday, there were 195 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County.

Of the 54 deaths in Escambia County, 39 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 11 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 291,629 cases including 287,789 Florida residents. There have been 18,881 hospitalizations* and 4,409 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 4,483 (148 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 570

Pensacola — 3,438 (+122)

Cantonment — 308 (+6)

Molino— 51

Century — 29

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 17 (+2)

Walnut Hill — 6

Gonzalez — 1

Perdido Key — 4 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 195 (+20)

Deaths — 54

Male — 1,759

Female — 2,116

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 36

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,402 (+33 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 10

Milton — 571 (+18)

Gulf Breeze — 282 (+6)

Navarre — 248 (+4)

Pace — 142 (+2)

Jay — 45 (+1)

Bagdad — 1

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 70* (+5)

Deaths — 11

Male — 687

Female — 699

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 34

Florida cases:

Total cases — 291,629

Florida residents — 287,789

Deaths — 4,409

Hospitalizations — 18,881*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.