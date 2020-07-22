Traditional, Remote Learning Or Virtual School? Here’s What Escambia Parents Picked

Escambia County parents were asked to choose from three options for their child’s education when students return to class in August.

Here’s what parents picked (definitions of each are at the end of the article):

Traditional learning: 12,463 (34%)

Remote Learning: 11,559 (31%)

Virtual School: 3,481 (9%)

Unknown: 9,753 (26%)

Because twice the number of parents chose the remote learning option, the school district has delayed the start of school by two weeks to better prepare.

“The number of students participating in the Remote Learning/Virtual School option means additional training for a number of our current instructors,” Escambia Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said, “pushing the student start date to August 24, 2020 is necessary to provide our educators with the professional development required for quality virtual instruction. This also means students returning to Traditional School can improve social distancing within the classroom and school buses.”

The district is attempting to contact the parents that did not make a choice by the July 20 deadline (listed as “Unknown” above). Parents can also call their child’s school to make a change in their selection.

The three options, in more detail, are:

Traditional -

This model represents a return to the school campus and the classroom where students will interact directly with their teacher(s) and classmates. If an option is not selected in FOCUS for a student, then this will be the default selection. The school day will follow the standard bell times and standard schedule that includes all the core classes and other subject areas. In short, it represents a return to the traditional school environment – with several significant changes involving enhanced health and safety precautions.

Remote Learning -

The remote learning model is designed for families who would like to maintain their connection to their enrolled school, but don’t yet feel comfortable sending their student(s) back to school in August. Students will attend school remotely, following the standard school schedule and bell times. The lessons, assignments and grading will be similar to traditional school.

Virtual School -

The virtual model is ideal for students who wish to have more control over their learning path and pace, and for whom a flexible daily schedule is important. In this learning model, students often work on assignments in a virtual environment during non-traditional hours and maintain contact with their teacher and classmates using web-based class sessions, email, text messages and telephone calls.