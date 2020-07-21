Escambia Schools Will Delay Start Date By Two Weeks, Mandate Face Coverings

The Escambia County School District will delay the first day of school by two weeks and mandate the use of face coverings.

The school board is expected to finalize the recommendation from Superintendent Malcolm Thomas at their meeting Tuesday evening.

The first day for teachers will be Monday, August 17, and the first day for students will be Monday, August 24.

Thomas said more than twice the number of parents than expected chose the remote learning or virtual school option for their child, rather than the traditional classroom setting. The deadline for parents to make a choice was Monday.

“The number of students participating in the Remote Learning/Virtual School option means additional training for a number of our current instructors,” he said, “pushing the student start date to August 24, 2020 is necessary to provide our educators with the professional development required for quality virtual instruction. This also means students returning to Traditional School can improve social distancing within the classroom and school buses.”

Thomas will ask the board to approve the following wording about face coverings as district policy: “Face coverings will be worn in district facilities as directed by staff and instructional leaders. If a situation arises whereas a student, member of staff, or a visitor is not wearing, or is incapable of wearing a face covering, such individual may be assisted or guided by appropriate authorities within the district to undertake alternative, reasonable and accommodating actions to protect self and others.”

“Students and staff members will wear face coverings, or face shields, when they cannot adequately socially distance,” Thomas said. “While no one is expected to wear face coverings for 6 to 7 hours at a time, it is particularly important to comply on school buses, in hallways and/or shared spaces such as cafeterias and libraries. Parental support will be appreciated in order to maintain the safest learning environment possible.”

The Monday, August 24 return date for students will also mean 10-month educational support employees (ESP) within the district will return to their regular work schedules on Friday, August 21.