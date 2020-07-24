Three More Deaths, 223 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County

Three additional COVID-19 deaths and 223 new cases were reported Friday in Escambia County.

The Escambia County deaths were males ages 46 and 64, and a 78-year old female. One was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 6,684. An additional 141 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 2,288.

Of the 1,461 tests results returned on Thursday in Escambia County, 12.7% were positive, and 22.3% were positive from 490 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.6%.

There were 231 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Friday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 76 deaths in Escambia County, 49 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 19 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and two in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 389,868 cases including 385,091 Florida residents. There have been 22,644 hospitalizations* and 5,518 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 6,684 (+223 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 749

Pensacola — 5,209 (+189)

Cantonment — 476 (+20)

Molino— 75 (+2)

Century — 49 (+2)

McDavid — 31

Bellview — 9

Walnut Hill — 8

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 5

Current hospitalizations: 230

Deaths — 76 (+3)

Male — 2,578

Female — 3,190

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 2,288 (+141 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 16

Milton — 1,019 (+103)

Gulf Breeze — 423 (+9)

Navarre — 346 (+6)

Pace — 208 (+12)

Jay — 77 (+1)

Bagdad — 3

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 121*

Deaths — 19

Male — 1,126

Female — 1,109

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 37

Florida cases:

Total cases — 389,868

Florida residents — 385,091

Deaths — 5,518

Hospitalizations — 22,644*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.