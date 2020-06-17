Second Fountain Correctional Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Another staff member at the Fountain Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the second positive staff report at the Atmore prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said the staff member informed the department of their positive status on Tuesday, and they have self-quarantined under the direction of their health care provider.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their health care providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their doctors.A

Another Fountain staff member was reported positive earlier this month.

Across the state, the Alabama Department of Corrections has reported 43 positive inmates and 131 positive staff members. Four inmates have died.