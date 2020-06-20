Preliminary FAA Data Reveals Little About Fatal Atmore Crop Duster Crash

June 20, 2020

Preliminary Federal Aviation Administration data reveals little about a fatal crop duster plane crash Tuesday north of Atmore.

The crash about 7:30 a.m. behind a lake house on Gideons Lake Road just north of I-65 claimed the life of Eddie Gideons, a well-loved member of the local community.

The FFA report notes the plane was destroyed after crashing under unknown circumstances and offers no information about the cause of the crash as the investigation continues.

The plane was a 2013 year model Air Tractor AT-502 single turbo-prop engine crop duster. The company’s website describes the plan as the “world’s most popular ag plane”. It was registered to Wallace Flying Service, Inc. based at 1001 McMullough Road in the McCullough community north of Atmore.

NorthEscambia.com photos.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 