Preliminary FAA Data Reveals Little About Fatal Atmore Crop Duster Crash

Preliminary Federal Aviation Administration data reveals little about a fatal crop duster plane crash Tuesday north of Atmore.

The crash about 7:30 a.m. behind a lake house on Gideons Lake Road just north of I-65 claimed the life of Eddie Gideons, a well-loved member of the local community.

The FFA report notes the plane was destroyed after crashing under unknown circumstances and offers no information about the cause of the crash as the investigation continues.

The plane was a 2013 year model Air Tractor AT-502 single turbo-prop engine crop duster. The company’s website describes the plan as the “world’s most popular ag plane”. It was registered to Wallace Flying Service, Inc. based at 1001 McMullough Road in the McCullough community north of Atmore.

NorthEscambia.com photos.