Happy Father’s Day! Lots Of Sunshine, High In The Low 90s

June 21, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

