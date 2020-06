Free Produce Giveaway Tuesday At Escambia Chapel AME Zion Church

A free produce giveaway will be held Tuesday at the Escambia Chapel AME Zion Church.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last, at 2901 East Johnson Avenue in Ferry Pass. Enter from Caminetti Street.

The limit is one box per vehicle. The produce is provided in conjunction with the USDA.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.