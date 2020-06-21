Free Food Distributions This Week In Cantonment, Molino And Walnut Hill

Three food distributions will take place this week in North Escambia at locations in Cantonment, Molino and Walnut Hill.

Annie Jones United Methodist Church – Tuesday, Walnut Hill

Annie Jones United Methodist Church will hold a free food giveaway on Tuesday, June 23, at 5040 Arthur Brown Road (just west of Highway 97). The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last. There will be enough food for 150 families.

The event is for Escambia County, Florida, residents only. Everyone must have proof of residency.

Cantonment Improvement Committee – Tuesday, Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a food distribution on Tuesday, June 23 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. There will be 10,000 pounds of food distributed, including meats, fresh fruits, vegetables and more.

The food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. Line up on Webb Street facing north.

Highland Baptist Church Molino – Wednesday, Molino

Highland Baptist Church will host a free fresh produce box giveaway again this Wednesday.

It will take place from 5-6 p.m., or while supplies last at the church, 6240 Highway 95A in Molino. It is limited to one box per vehicle. The produce is being provided in conjunction with the USDA and Gulf Coast Produce. For more information, call (850) 587-5174.

