Escambia County’s Unemployment Rate Improved Just A Little. But It’s Still Bad.

June 20, 2020

The unemployment rate in Florida hit a record 14.5% in May due to coronavirus economic shutdown, as Escambia County’s numbers showed a very slight improvement.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 11.8% in May, down from 12.6% in April. That represents 16,109 people out of work out of a county workforce of 136,356. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was just 3%, or 4,432 people.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.5 percent in May, up 0.7 percentage point from the revised April rate of 13.8 percent, and up 11.3 percentage points from a year ago. There were 1,412,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9,709,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 13.3 percent in May.

