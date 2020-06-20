ECAT Cuts Routes, Service Hours Following Driver’s Positive Test For COVID-19

Following the revelation that a driver has tested positive for COVID-19, Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) has cut their service level because “many” employees are on quarantine, according to Escambia County.

Starting Monday, June 22 until further notice, ECAT and ADA Transportation will run peak service only, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. then 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This modified service will take place Monday through Saturday, without service on Sundays. Buses will run every two hours with the final route trips departing ECAT and downtown at 6 p.m. ECAT will temporarily suspend routes 41, 59A and 59X. Beach Trolleys will run regular hours 4 p.m. to midnight, with limited service running two trolleys instead of three. Schedules are subject to change as more drivers return to work.

The change in service came after it was announced Wednesday that a driver tested positive, likely from a relative, Escambia County.

The employee was at work on Saturday, June 13 for the first time since April 8 and is home on quarantine.

The county said Friday that the employee did not drive any ECAT regular routes and did not have direct contact with any passengers. All staff members who had direct close contact with the employee have been notified, advised to test for COVID-19 and quarantined. ECAT facilities and vehicles are disinfected daily with many areas also cleaned regularly during and between shifts.