Another COVID-19 Death, 16 New Cases Reported In Escambia County

One additional COVID-19 death and 16 new cases were reported Tuesday in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Details on the death were no immediately available.

The number of cases in Escambia County is at 848, and Santa Rosa County increased by one to 248.

Of the 34 deaths in Escambia County, at least 26 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 57,447 cases including 56,001 Florida residents. There have been 10,412 hospitalizations and 2,530 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 844 (+16 since Monday)

Pensacola — 593

Cantonment — 51

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 11

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 65*

Deaths — 34

Male — 278

Female — 398

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 248 (+1 since Monday)

Milton — 152

Navarre — 40

Gulf Breeze — 30

Pace — 17

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 177

Female — 68

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 57,447

Florida residents — 56,001

Deaths — 2,530

Hospitalizations — 10,530*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.