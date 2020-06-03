COVID-19 Deaths In Escambia County Increase To 35, Nine New Cases

One additional COVID-19 death and nine new cases were reported Tuesday in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death was a 41-year old male, the youngest fatality to date in Escambia County.

The number of cases in Escambia County is at 853, and Santa Rosa County increased by two to 250.

Of the 35 deaths in Escambia County, 27 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 57,447 cases including 56,001 Florida residents. There have been 10,412 hospitalizations and 2,530 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 853 (+9 since Tuesday)

Pensacola — 607

Cantonment — 51

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 11

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 65*

Deaths — 35

Male — 281

Female — 401

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 250 (+2 since Tuesday)

Milton — 157

Navarre — 39

Gulf Breeze — 30

Pace — 17

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 178

Female — 69

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 57,447

Florida residents — 56,001

Deaths — 2,530

Hospitalizations — 10,530*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.