Winning Fantasy 5 Tickets Sold In Jay And Milton; Each Worth Over $40,000

Two people are over $40,000 richer after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 tickets in Jay and Milton

The tickets sold at the Farmer’s Country Market on Highway 4 and the Milton Exxon on Caroline Street are two of five winning tickets sold for Friday night’s drawing and is worth $40,351.08. Other winning tickets were sold in The Villages, Naples and Hileah.

The 385 tickets matching four numbers won $94.50 each. Another 11,062 tickets matching three numbers are worth $8 each, and 96,696 ticket holders won a Quick Pick ticket for picking two numbers.

Friday’s winning numbers were 5-9-11-26-29.