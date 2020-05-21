UWF To Offer Virtual Summer Camps

University of West Florida Continuing Education is bringing Explore Summer Camps straight to students this year with virtual editions of the most popular programs.

Camps are available for students entering first through ninth grade, with a variety of themes for specific age groups including Jr. Mad Scientists, Broadway Bound, Ozobots, Percy Jackson, Harry Potter and more.

Each camp will host 10-12 students for an hour and 15 minutes via Zoom, with icebreakers and daily activities planned. The camps start at $35.

To learn more or register, visit uwf.edu/explorecamps.