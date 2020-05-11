Truck Brings Down Lines; Cuts Power And Highway 29, Muscogee Road Traffic Light

Am oversize truck hauling a piece of equipment brought down lines on Becks Lake Road in Cantonment Monday morning and damaged several utility poles.

It led to a power disruption and an outage of the traffic light at Muscogee Road/Becks Lane Road and Highway 29. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to direct traffic during the outage.

There were no injuries reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.